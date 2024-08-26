Former Littleton school bus aide pleads not guilty after video shows boy with autism getting hit

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A former Littleton school bus aide pleaded not guilty Monday to all charges in connection with an assault case in which video shows a nonverbal boy with autism getting hit while riding the bus.

Kiarra Jones, 29, was arrested in April and charged with eight felony counts of third-degree assault of an at-risk person and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse. Her trial is set to begin on February 25, 2025, according to Eric Ross, a spokesperson for 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner.

Jones was arrested after school bus video footage from March 18, 2024, appeared to show Jones physically assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The video shows Jones allegedly punching and elbowing the boy in an unprovoked attack while the boy sat quietly next to her on the bus.

Littleton Students with autism were abused by Littleton bus aide for months, law firm says Stephanie Butzer

The videos are available to watch on this website. However, they are extremely disturbing and viewer discretion is advised.

Jones is also accused of assaulting a second child with autism. An attorney who represents the victims’ families said the students "suffered unimaginable abuse" over the course of about six months.

Jones was fired from her role as a bus monitor on March 19. A warrant for her arrest was filed on April 4.

The suspect is represented by lawyers from the public defender’s office, which does not comment to the media on its cases.