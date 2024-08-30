Littleton Public Schools under DOJ probe after alleged abuse of students with autism by former bus aide

DENVER — The Littleton Public Schools District is now under a U.S. Department of Justice investigation in connection with “the months of physical and mental abuse” caused by a former bus aide accused of physically abusing at least three students with severe autism over the course of about six months, one of the lawyers representing the families confirmed with Denver7 Friday.

Qusair Mohamedbhai from Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC also said in a statement that the three parents “intend to bring a civil rights lawsuit” against Littleton Public Schools (LPS) and the Joshua School, a specialized facility that offers one-on-one instruction for children with autism, which contracted with LPS to bring the children to and from school each day.

Mohamedbhai alleged Friday that Littleton district officials “chose not to inform the community of the DOJ investigation for weeks util forced to because of our clients’ efforts,” and further claimed that the district “has shamefully put greater effort into threatening critics rather than protecting its most vulnerable student population.”

Denver7 has reached out to Littleton Public Schools for comment regarding these new allegations but has yet to hear back.

Our reporting on this story dates back to April of this year, when Denver7 told you about an arrest affidavit filed against Kiarra Monte Laron Jones, 29, of Littleton, who was accused of repeatedly striking, punching and stomping on one of the children by lawyers representing three different families.

Littleton Students with autism were abused by Littleton bus aide for months, law firm says

The allegations were made public during a news conference on April 9, in which lawyers shared disturbing video from inside one of the school buses.

Jones had been hired as a paraprofessional by the Littleton Public Schools District and was responsible for the care of the students on the bus.

Jones, the former bus aide, was arrested in April and charged with eight felony counts of third-degree assault of an at-risk person and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse in connection with the school bus footage from March 18, which appeared to show Jones physically assaulting a 10-year-old boy while the child sat quietly next to her on the bus.

Jones is also accused of assaulting a second child with autism. She has since pleaded not guilty to any of the charges brought against her.

She was fired from her role as a bus monitor on March 19. Her trial is set to begin on Feb. 25, 2025.