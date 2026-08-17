Former Golden fire chief plans legal action after termination tied to racist doll incident

GOLDEN, Colo. — Former Golden Fire Chief Kasey Beal, who was fired last week after a racist doll incident came to light, plans to pursue legal action against the city, Beal announced in a statement Sunday.

Beal was terminated amid fallout from the incident, which has also led to the firing of an employee, the ouster of the city manager, and an ongoing independent investigation.

That incident centers around a Black "Snoop on a Stoop" doll, which was found hanging by a rope around its neck inside a fire station in March 2026.

The doll was moved to different locations within the Golden Fire Department for an unspecified but "extended" period during the holiday season, according to an anonymous source.

On Thursday, interim City Manager Carly Lorentz notified employees via email about Beal’s termination.

"I understand there may be mixed feelings about this decision, and I have heard the strong perspectives some of you have shared," Lorentz said in the email. "Please know that this decision was not made lightly. It is based on additional information I received this week surrounding the incident. My responsibility is to consider the well-being of the entire City organization, and I believe this step is necessary."

Lorentz did not specify what that “additional information” was.

In the statement, Beal argues that the city failed to fully disclose the facts surrounding the incident that led to his dismissal.

The former fire chief claims that he promptly referred the matter to human resources within hours of being notified of the doll.

Beal says HR conducted an investigation without his involvement and never shared a written report with him.

Based on HR's findings, the employee responsible was demoted and suspended, and DEI training for the department was originally scheduled to commence in late August, according to Beal.

Following additional review and staff feedback, the employee responsible for hanging the doll was terminated on July 28, several months after the incident.

Beal denied any cover-up, saying the incident was handled seriously and in accordance with city policy.

In the statement, the former chief pointed to letters of support he said were signed by all Golden Fire Department employees, maintained that he is not racist, and emphasized that "facts do matter."

On Tuesday, Golden City Council voted to oust City Manager Scott Vargo, citing a loss of trust following the city's handling of the incident.

Vargo acknowledged the city's response was inadequate and said he should have been more transparent with employees about the incident.

The city is now moving forward with a third-party investigation to examine the incident, its response and broader organizational issues.

Specifics as to when Beal will file legal action against the city were not disclosed.

Denver7 is reaching out to Golden city officials for a response to Beal’s statement.

Beal's full statement: