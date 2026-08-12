Golden fires city manager after response to racist fire department incident

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to terminate City Manager Scott Vargo, citing a loss of trust following the city's handling of a racist incident at the Golden Fire Department.

The council appointed Carly Lorentz as interim city manager effective immediately and directed a subcommittee to negotiate Vargo's separation agreement.

This action comes after a Black "Snoop on a Stoop" doll was found hanging by a rope around its neck inside a fire station in March 2026.

The doll was moved to different locations within the Golden Fire Department for an unspecified but "extended" period during the holiday season.

"The doll should never have been brought into any city facility, and the display evoked a horrific history of racial terror and violence," said Mayor Weinberg when reading a statement at the Golden City Council meeting last month. "The doll was removed immediately upon discovery."

Denver7's Colette Bordelon first learned about the incident from an anonymous source last month.

According to internal emails obtained by Denver7, fire department leadership was informed of the incident after an employee discovered the doll hanging and ordered it removed immediately.

The city launched an internal investigation, took disciplinary action, and hired an outside consultant to provide diversity, equity and inclusion training.

Vargo acknowledged the city's response was inadequate and said he should have been more transparent with employees about the incident.

Following additional review and feedback from staff, the employee responsible for hanging the doll was terminated.

The city is now moving forward with a third-party investigation to examine the incident, the city's response, and broader organizational issues.

In a statement Tuesday, council members said the city's handling of the incident fell short of expectations, resulting in a loss of trust among employees, residents and city leadership.

Mayor Weinberg said the city is committed to accountability and rebuilding trust through meaningful change.

“This is an extremely difficult moment for our City, but maintaining trust is fundamental to leadership,” Weinberg said in a statement.

Findings from the third-party investigation are expected to be available within the next two to three weeks.

