Independent investigation launched after racist doll display at Golden fire station

GOLDEN, Colo. — On Tuesday, an independent investigation into the City of Golden and the Golden Fire Department was announced regarding an incident earlier this year in which an employee hung a Black doll by a rope around its neck in a fire station stairwell.

Denver7 was first alerted to the issue by an anonymous source late last week. Originally, City Manager Scott Vargo agreed to an interview with Denver7's Colette Bordelon on Wednesday of this week, before he canceled Tuesday instead of a prepared statement read publicly at Golden City Council by Mayor Laura Weinberg.

According to that statement, the "deeply disturbing and racist act" happened in March of 2026. The incident centers upon a novelty doll called “Snoop on a Stoop," which was designed to model Snoop Dogg and is intended to parody the “Elf on a Shelf” doll.

The doll was moved to different locations within the Golden Fire Department for an unspecified but "extended" period during the holiday season.

"The doll should never have been brought into any City facility, and the display evoked a horrific history of racial terror and violence," said Mayor Weinberg when reading the statement at Golden City Council on Tuesday. "The doll was removed immediately upon discovery."

According to internal emails obtained by Denver7, Golden Fire Department leadership first became aware of the doll "when it was found hanging by the neck from a rope within the station."

That same email, which Vargo sent to all City of Golden employees, stated that "a shocked and upset fire department employee saw the doll positioned in this way, and it was ordered to be taken down immediately."

As a result, an internal investigation was launched, and there was subsequent disciplinary action, according to Vargo's email. An outside consultant was hired to develop diversity, equity, and inclusion training for the Golden Fire Department.

"I want to sincerely apologize to our staff for the impact this situation has and will continue to have on our staff," Vargo wrote in the email. "No one should be made to feel anything less than valued, respected, and supported as a member of our team, and this incident and response has left staff questioning mine and the City’s commitment to those values."

The prepared statement read on Tuesday said that feedback from city employees in other departments, who only recently learned about what happened in March, made it clear that the city's response "did not adequately reflect the seriousness of this incident or the impact it had on our employees and community."

Following these conversations and a thorough review of the incident, the employee who hung the doll has been terminated from their position within the Golden Fire Department.

In the email obtained by Denver7, Vargo acknowledged that he "should have been transparent and shared general information regarding this incident with fellow leaders beyond the Golden Fire Department along with all staff shortly after it occurred."

The email continued to say that Vargo has "a deep commitment to regaining and to repairing the damage done."

Denver7 submitted records requests related to the incident on Monday and is awaiting the results.

Read the full statement from the City of Golden below: