Former funeral home owner who stashed remains at Denver home sentenced to 18 months in prison

DENVER — Miles Harford, the former Denver-area funeral home owner who pleaded guilty to storing human remains and cremains at a home he rented, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday.

Denver7 has been following this case since the investigation began in February 2024. According to Denver authorities, a woman’s remains and the cremated remains of at least 30 other people were found at the Denver property he previously rented on Quitman Street. It was determined that a 63-year-old woman’s body, later identified as Christina Rosales, had been inside a hearse in the driveway of the home for 18 months.

Rosales was Harford's former middle school teacher and died of Alzheimer's. Prosecutors said Harford had given her family the cremated remains of a different person, and made the family believe Rosales had been appropriately cremated.

Harford pleaded guilty in April to charges of abusing a corpse and theft as part of a plea deal. He was facing a total of 12 counts of corpse abuse, forgery and theft, and pleaded guilty to two of them. The other 10 counts were dismissed.

As part of the plea deal, the judge required all victims to be named within the two charges Harford pleaded guilty to and said Harford would be liable for restitution on all counts, including those that were dismissed, according to The Associated Press.

During his sentencing hearing on Monday, a judge told Harford that what happened at Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services was not just a business failure but a personal betrayal of families who trusted him in their time of grief. Harford was then sentenced to 18 months in prison, the maximum sentence for abuse of a corpse, which is a felony.

“Nothing will ever undo the terrible pain that Miles Harford caused so many families, but it is our hope that this sentence will provide the family and friends of the deceased with some measure of justice. Harford systematically and shockingly violated his professional and moral obligations, and, for that, he is now being held accountable,” Denver District Attorney John Walsh said. “Our condolences go out to all those who suffered as a result of Harford’s actions. Many thanks to the prosecutors, investigators and victim advocates in my office, as well as the detectives with the Denver Police Department’s Homicide and Fraud Units, whose work on the case brought about this successful outcome.”

In court, families recalled finding out Harford still had possession of their loved one's cremated remains, despite burying cremains they believed were their loved one's. Rosales' family called Harford's sentence justice.

"It was nice that he got the maximum sentence. It's to prevent this from happening again, and that's basically why I'm here," said George Rosales, Christina's husband. "I wanted this outcome, and we're happy, but I just wish nobody would have to go through this because it does wreck your emotions."