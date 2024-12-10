Watch Now
More charges against Colorado funeral home owner who had remains, cremains at his home

The suspect wanted in connection with human remains and cremains found in Denver earlier this month has been arrested, Denver police announced in a post on the social media site X Friday morning.
DENVER (AP) — An arraignment for a Colorado funeral home owner accused of keeping a woman’s corpse in the back of a hearse for over a year and improperly stashing the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been delayed because prosecutors have filed additional charges.

Miles Harford had been scheduled to enter a plea Monday to two counts of forgery, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of theft during a court hearing in Denver that had been delayed four previous times.

But last week, prosecutors filed additional charges, including three more counts of abuse of a corpse and four counts of theft.

His next court date is Jan. 17.

