More charges against Colorado funeral home owner who had remains, cremains at his home

DENVER (AP) — An arraignment for a Colorado funeral home owner accused of keeping a woman’s corpse in the back of a hearse for over a year and improperly stashing the cremated remains of at least 30 people has been delayed because prosecutors have filed additional charges.

Miles Harford had been scheduled to enter a plea Monday to two counts of forgery, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of theft during a court hearing in Denver that had been delayed four previous times.

But last week, prosecutors filed additional charges, including three more counts of abuse of a corpse and four counts of theft.

His next court date is Jan. 17.

