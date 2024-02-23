Suspect arrested Thursday in connection with human remains, cremains found on Denver property

The suspect wanted in connection with human remains and cremains found in Denver earlier this month has been arrested, Denver police announced in a post on the social media site X Friday morning.

UPDATE: Miles Hartford was arrested late last night by the Englewood Police Department and is currently in custody at the Arapahoe County Detention Center. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 23, 2024

The Englewood Police Department took Miles Harford, 33, into custody late Thursday night. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center.

Local News Human remains, cremains found at Denver home rented by former funeral home owner

The police department announced on Feb. 16 that a woman's remains and the cremains of at least 30 other people were recovered from a Denver property — including inside a hearse — that had been rented by Harford.

That morning, police issued an arrest warrant for him for investigation of abuse of a corpse, forgery and theft.

At the time, police said they were recently in contact with Harford and were working to arrest him.

However, on Thursday, DPD said that while officers had "been working to facilitate him turning himself in on his warrant," Harford had not cooperated in that aspect or turned himself in.

This case began on the morning of Feb. 6, when deputies with the Denver Sheriff's Department went to the 2500 block of S. Quitman Street for an eviction. Harford, who had been renting the home, left. When the homeowner began cleaning the home, they found temporary urns and cremated remains, also called cremains. The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office (OME) and DPD responded to the home and located the body of a deceased female covered in a blanket and additional cremains inside a hearse that was on the property.

The body was later identified as a 63-year-old woman who had died of natural causes in August 2022. Police said they believe her body had been kept in the hearse since her passing, said DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Harford had previously owned Apollo Funeral and Cremation Services in Littleton, which opened in 2012 and closed in September 2022, Clark said. He said investigators uncovered that Harford had experienced financial trouble and was not always able to provide cremains to families. He may have occasionally provided the incorrect cremains to families so they could hold services, he said.

