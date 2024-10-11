Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Rosales Mexican Bakery in Denver celebrating 50 years in the community

DENVER — It's always an early morning wake-up call at Rosales Mexican Bakery in Denver.

The iconic business is located in North Denver and is one of the city's first Mexican bakeries that opened its doors way back in the 1970s.



Owner, Laura Rosales said it was always her father's dream to open up his own business.

As a child, Rosales said she and her siblings would attend school and then go help her father at work.

This year the bakery hit a sweet milestone — 50 years in business.

Rosales said they have many loyal customers from throughout the years.

“We have the schools, North High School students, their teachers, administrators that come over. We also get a lot of city officials, because downtown is so close, and our regular customers that have been coming for years," said Rosales, "It feels good. And there's a lot of people interested in our culture.”

Rosales said for her, it's more than a family business — it's also a place where she continues to honor her father's legacy after he passed away in a car accident.

"It means a lot. It's my little baby. I do a lot of other things, but this is where I spend most of my time," Rosales said.

The shop features several sweet treats that are all made from scratch, home-made piñatas, and several other items that are directly from Mexico, that you can't find anywhere else in Colorado.

The bakery is located at 2636 W 32nd Avenue in Denver.