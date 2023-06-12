Flash flood watch in effect for Denver metro, Colorado's plains until midnight

DENVER — The threat of flooding continues Monday over a large portion of Colorado including the Denver metro area stretching south through Colorado Springs and north to the Wyoming border.

Multiple weather watches and warnings have been issues across the state, including a flash flood watch that includes the Denver metro area until midnight as widespread showers and storms are bringing the potential for isolated, localized flooding.

Due to flooding conditions, both east and westbound US 6 is closed between Sheridan Blvd. and CO 88, according to CDOT.

Traffic Alert: 6th Avenue and Perry Street in Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/iEaA4NpfQX — April Schildmeyer (@Aschildmeyer) June 12, 2023

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for the southeast corner of Colorado, which includes Colorado Springs, through 7 p.m. for the threat of large hail, high wind and possible isolated tornadoes.

A few strong to severe storms could form dropping hail up to 1 inch, heavy rain and gusty winds across central, north and northeast Colorado according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

"Expect widespread thunderstorm activity over the next couple of hours with pockets of heavy rain," said Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle. "It could lead to flooding in low-lying areas with a flood watch in effect for a big portion of north central, northeast Colorado, including Denver — off to the west and into the foothills."

NWS Boulder

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Southeastern Boulder County until 1:15 p.m. due to a storm that could produce quarter-size hail and winds up to 60 mph, the NWS said.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Central Elbert County in east central Colorado until 2 p.m. as weather radar indicated storms could produce more rainfall on top of the 1 inch that has already fallen.

Small stream flooding is also a threat in some low-lying and flood-prone areas, the NWS said.

A flood warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. Monday for the Bijou Creek Basin in east central and northeast Colorado which includes Elbert, Adams, Arapahoe and Morgan Counties.

Flooding continues to be a problem in Colorado's burn scar areas.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the East Troublesome Burn Scar in northeastern Grand County until 3:00 p.m. Another flash flood warning is also in effect for the Cameron Peak Burn Scar in Central Larimer County until 3:15 p.m.

NWS Boulder

The severe weather outlook is lower that Sunday, but over southeastern Colorado there is an increased threat of storms, said LaSalle.

Showers and storms are expected to stick around through the evening hours, so Denver Nuggets fans who are out and about should keep an eye on weather alerts through the game.

Looking ahead, afternoon thunderstorms remain in the weather forecast each day this week.

Rain and cool temperatures will continue for Tuesday, with showers likely early and scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will only be in the 60s.

A warmer and drier weather pattern returns Wednesday through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 70s. We will still see the chance for thunderstorms each afternoon, but activity will be less widespread.

Denver7's Katie Lasalle contributed to this report.

