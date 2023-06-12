Flash flood warning covers part of Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in central Larimer County on Monday afternoon.

The alert was issued at 12:15 p.m. and lasts until 3:15 p.m.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Flash flooding is currently happening or expected to begin soon, according to the NoCo Alert. This includes Rustic, Jacks Gulch, Lower Pingree Park Road, gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, as well as Sheep Creek, Dry Creek, Little Beaver Creek, Bennett Creek, South Fork Cache La Poudre River and Peterson Creek.

National Weather Service

The NoCo alert called this flooding a life-threatening situation that may result in severe debris flows and washed-away roads.

Doppler radar indicated that there was a thunderstorm that was producing heavy rains over the burn scar at 12:07 p.m. At that point, roughly 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain was measured. Another 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain are possible.

Flash flood watch in effect for Denver metro

In addition, a flash flood warning is in effect for the East Troublesome burn scar in northeastern Grand County until 3 p.m. The areas that will see the most flooding is mostly rural northeastern Grand County, including Middle Willow Creek Valley, Lower Willow Creek Valley and Drowsy Water Ranch.

The NWS is reminding residents not to try to walk or drive through flooded areas and instead to climb to safety.

For the latest updates, text LCFLOODS to 888777 or sign up for NoCo alerts here.

Click here for more on today's weather.