Firefighter procession and memorial held for Arvada firefighter killed in crash

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada community paid tribute to firefighter Kyle Trombly Saturday with a procession in his honor. He served with the Arvada Fire Protection District for 13 years.

The 34-year-old was killed in a crash near Highway 72 and Indiana Street in Arvada on August 25 while he was off duty.

The procession started at Arvada Fire Station 1 and ended with a memorial service at Faith Church. Friends and family gathered along the streets to watch the procession of fire trucks.

“He was pure-hearted," said Kami Nicoletti, a friend and co-worker of Trombly's at Bandimere Speedway. Trombly worked at Bandimere for a decade, operating within the EMS unit.

"Seeing that procession is humbling, because he deserves it," said Nicoletti, as she fought back tears. "But it's hard knowing that we’re never going to see him again.”

Trombly began his firefighting career as a volunteer at Fairmount Fire. He also served on the honor guard, frequently participating in processions honoring fallen first responders.

Arvada Fire Chief Kirk Lock said the procession was the proper way to say goodbye to Trombly.

"We wanted to send him out right like he sent so many other people outright over the years," said Lock.

The memorial service was open to the community and was live-streamed for those who couldn't attend.