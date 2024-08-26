Off-duty Arvada firefighter dies following Sunday motor vehicle crash, department says

A 13-year veteran of the Arvada fire department died Sunday after being involved in a motor vehicle crash, the department announced on social media.

Kyle Trombly, 34, was off-duty at the time of the crash Sunday.

Trombly had most recently served out of Station 1, where he started in January of 2023, the department said. He had previously served out of Station 4.

He served as a volunteer firefighter with Fairmount Fire before joining Arvada Fire in 2011.

“Kyle was a great friend to many,” the department wrote on social media. “He leaves a lasting impression on all of those who were lucky to serve with him.”

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.