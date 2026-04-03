Final preparations near ninth inning ahead of Rockies home opener

DENVER - After starting the 2026 season with six games on the road, the Colorado Rockies will finally play at Coors Field in the home opener Friday at 2:10 p.m. against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Final preparations are underway both inside and outside the ballpark.

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Over at The Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, preparations center around both hotel guests and locals visiting the area.

"This is our purple Christmas for us here at The Rally Hotel. So no nerves. We're just excited to welcome everyone here in preparation," Stephanie Franks, Area Director of Marketing for the hotel, said.

The hotel is located close to Coors Field, putting it in the center of the action with a big screen and pre-game parties in McGregor Square.

"There's nothing better than sitting outside in Colorado as summer starts to kick up and all of these great summer activities start to happen here in our city," said Franks.

At Union Station, the opening day party begins at 11 a.m. with food, drinks, music and fun for the whole family.

"What I love about the opening day event is it's really super family friendly, and it's a great opportunity for us to get a lot of kids down here," John-Mark Larter, Director of Food and Beverage at Union Station, said.

Larter said that over the last few years, there's been a real emphasis on revitalizing Union Station and making it more than just a train station.

"The important thing for us with these events is that it both presents Union Station and all the Marriott businesses that are here in a great light through the event filter and lens, but also that you have a great enough time here that you're like, 'Oh, that's a new restaurant,'" Larter said.

Fans are also getting ready for the exciting day.

"I have work, but I'm hoping to get out early, come here to McGregor Square and watch the game here," Jonathan Mead said of his opening day plans.

"It's just a great day," he added. "It's good for your family, it's good for your friends. It's a good place to meet up."

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