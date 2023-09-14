Fatal stabbing on RTD bus marks second deadly incident in two weeks

DENVER — A man was stabbed to death on an RTD bus in Denver early Thursday morning.

It happened around 5:10 a.m. near the bus stop at 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The Denver Police Department said two people got into an argument on the bus when the stabbing occurred. The department is investigating the case as a homicide.

The suspect got off the bus before they could be apprehended, according to Denver police.

Denver PD said it is unclear if the two knew each other. Investigators are looking into the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

The stabbing comes just two weeks after an Aurora man was robbed and beaten to death at RTD's Nine Mile Station in Aurora.

Aurora Family of man robbed, killed at Aurora RTD station calls for more security Kristian Lopez

According to the Aurora Police Department, Monte Javon Boyd, 30, was found unconscious on the tracks at Nine Mile Station, located at 3181 S. Parker Road, on August 30 after officials responded to reports of a possible robbery. An open backpack and some personal items were also found on the tracks, police said.

Daniel Maxine Tivet, 34, was arrested for second-degree murder and robbery a few days later.

Evidence collected from the scene suggests Boyd died from injuries he sustained in an alleged fist fight with Tivet on the light rail platform, according to Aurora PD.

After his death, Boyd's family called on RTD to do more to increase safety and enforce security.

"I just feel like RTD should do better about their job when it comes to security," said Tauri Cook, the mother of Boyd's 5-year-old son. "There's no reason why there should be live security, live cameras security and somebody's life is brutally taken from them."

Following Boyd's death, Stuart Summers, chief communications and engagement officer for RTD, said in a statement the department is "shifting resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn police officers."

"RTD is committed to creating a welcoming transit environment that supports the personal safety and well-being of all customers using the agency’s bus and rail services.



RTD recognizes that many of the issues plaguing its transit system are societal and extend beyond the agency’s stops and stations. RTD has a service area of 2,342 square miles and partners with law enforcement agencies in more than 40 cities and municipalities to identify and address crime-related problems. Effective policing requires a holistic and collaborative approach that includes partnerships with local jurisdictions.



The RTD Police Department is shifting resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn police officers. This move allows RTD to strategically deploy a commander and officers across the entire service area. The increase in presence also supports evidence-based policing and allows for proactive planning to reduce potentially emergent situations, and to quickly respond to problematic areas and circumstances.



RTD also asks its customers to be partners in safety by reporting unwanted or illegal behavior or anything suspicious on or around the system. Reports can be made through RTD’s Transit Watch smartphone app. The app is easy to download for use and available in both English and Spanish. It allows for anonymous or discreet submissions, and there is also an option to immediately call or message RTD Police Dispatch. Using the Transit Watch app means RTD’s customers never ride alone, and information is quickly disseminated for officers to address. All information received is used to dictate how RTD strategically deploys resources, while also allowing RTD-PD to also address chronic offenders and to identify high-need areas. In emergency situations, the public should always call 911."

Denver7 reached out to RTD for a statement following Thursday's deadly stabbing. The agency declined our request for an on-camera interview and did not provide a new statement, referring to the previous statement.

Anyone with information about Thursday's stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.