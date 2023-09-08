Family of man robbed, beaten to death at Aurora RTD station calls for more security

AURORA, Colo. — The family of a man who was robbed and beaten to death at an Aurora RTD station is calling for more security on public transportation.

Loved ones have identified the victim as Monte Javon Boyd, 30.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Boyd was found unconscious on the tracks at Nine Mile Station, located at 3181 S. Parker Road, on August 30 after officials responded to reports of a possible robbery. An open backpack and some personal items were also found on the tracks, police said.

Daniel Maxine Tivet, 34, was arrested for second-degree murder and robbery a few days later.

Denver7 spoke with Tauri Cook, the mother of Boyd's 5-year-old son, who said she is still trying to process the senseless tragedy.

"They crucially beat him to death," said Cook. "So many other families and children that walk through here on a daily and nightly, going home because they don't have vehicles."

Evidence collected from the scene suggests Boyd died from injuries he sustained in an alleged fist fight with Tivet on the light rail platform, according to Aurora PD.

"Monte was a very loving, good, open person. He would give his shirt off his back to anybody," said Cook as she fought back tears. "Monte was a good dad. He really was. He really was a good person."

Boyd's loved ones are now hoping their devastating loss will serve as a wake-up call to public transportation safety.

"I just feel like RTD should do better about their job when it comes to security," said Cook. "There's no reason why there should be live security, live cameras security and somebody's life is brutally taken from them."

Stuart Summers, chief communications and engagement officer for RTD, said in a statement the department is "shifting resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn police officers.

"RTD is committed to creating a welcoming transit environment that supports the personal safety and well-being of all customers using the agency’s bus and rail services.



RTD recognizes that many of the issues plaguing its transit system are societal and extend beyond the agency’s stops and stations. RTD has a service area of 2,342 square miles and partners with law enforcement agencies in more than 40 cities and municipalities to identify and address crime-related problems. Effective policing requires a holistic and collaborative approach that includes partnerships with local jurisdictions.



The RTD Police Department is shifting resources and personnel from a traditionally contracted security force to sworn police officers. This move allows RTD to strategically deploy a commander and officers across the entire service area. The increase in presence also supports evidence-based policing and allows for proactive planning to reduce potentially emergent situations, and to quickly respond to problematic areas and circumstances.



RTD also asks its customers to be partners in safety by reporting unwanted or illegal behavior or anything suspicious on or around the system. Reports can be made through RTD’s Transit Watch smartphone app. The app is easy to download for use and available in both English and Spanish. It allows for anonymous or discreet submissions, and there is also an option to immediately call or message RTD Police Dispatch. Using the Transit Watch app means RTD’s customers never ride alone, and information is quickly disseminated for officers to address. All information received is used to dictate how RTD strategically deploys resources, while also allowing RTD-PD to also address chronic offenders and to identify high-need areas. In emergency situations, the public should always call 911."

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses has been created by the family.