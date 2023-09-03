Man arrested in Aurora light rail station homicide, robbery

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora arrested a Denver man Friday in connection with a homicide and robbery at a RTD light rail station.

Daniel Maxine Tivet, 34, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and robbery. He was arrested behind a fast-food restaurant in the 3200 block of South Parker Road, according to police.

Tivet is suspected of beating to death another man who was found unconscious on the tracks at Nine Mile Station, located at 3181 S. Parker Road.

An open backpack and some personal items were also on the tracks, police said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, later died from his injuries at a hospital early Friday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The department said that evidence collected from the scene suggests the man died from injuries he sustained in an alleged fist fight with Tivet on the light rail platform.

The investigation was elevated to a homicide after the man died Friday morning.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.