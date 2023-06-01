Family of man killed at EV charging station demanding answers after no arrest in case

GOLDEN, Colo. — Dozens of people protested outside the First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Jefferson County on Wednesday. They were all friends and family of Adam Fresquez, who was shot and killed the morning of May 3 at a Tesla charging station in the Edgewater Public Market.

The Edgewater Police Department said officers did detain a person, but at this point, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

"We just need justice for Adam. That's what we're hoping, that's what I'm praying," said Lena Mendez, Fresquez' mother.

Frequez is described as a family man who was always in contact with his aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. He had two children of his own.

"Everyone here couldn't believe what happened because they had just talked to him. They literally were like, 'No, I just had a conversation with him,'" said Juan Mendez, Fresquez' father.

The district attorney's office told Denver7 since police have not made an arrest, there is no case for them to prosecute.

Edgewater police say they are still deep in the investigation and plan to make more information public as soon as it's complete. They have said they want to hear from anyone who may have seen a road rage incident earlier that morning between a red Tesla and a silver Tesla in the area of Sheridan Boulevard from West 6th Ave to I-70 or along the West Colfax Ave corridor in Denver or Lakewood.

If you saw anything that day connected to the possible road rage or the shooting, contact Detective T. Robenalt at 720-763-3029 or trobenalt@edgewaterpd.com.

Until the investigation wraps up, Fresquez' family says they won't give up their fight for justice.

"He was a good person, he didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve what happened," said Lena.