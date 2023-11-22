Family of man killed in Westminster creates GoFundMe 'to give him the farewell that he very much deserves'

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — As Westminster police continue to investigate a fatal shooting, the family of the victim are grieving the loss and gathering donations "to give him the farewell that he very much deserves," according to a verified GoFundMe.

Fernando Fabian Marquez was shot and killed in a Westminster parking lot at 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard, his loved ones said on the GoFundMe. The shooting happened on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., police said that evening. Marquez was transported to a hospital, where he passed away.

That evening, the department said it was searching for two possible suspects, and K-9s units from both the police department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department were assisting. Around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, police said they believed the suspects had left the area.

On Monday, two days later, police said they believed there were actually three suspects involved. Police said three males were seen running from the scene after the shooting — one was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, the second a red hoodie and the third a dark-colored hoodie. The suspects are between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weigh roughly 150 pounds, according to police.

The below video shows brief footage of one of the suspects.

WPD needs your assistance to help identify the individual(s) involved in this incident. We know the video/pictures are not great, we are hoping someone has information about this incident. Sat at 6:30pm, WPD responded to 9185 Federal BL on a shooting. pic.twitter.com/7me2bZGJql — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) November 20, 2023

"With our hearts broken into a million pieces, we want to share with you all that this Saturday, November 18th, we lost a son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend to many," Marquez's loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe that was published on Tuesday. "He was taken from our lives by the hands of cruel and inhumane individuals, which are still wanted by police."

Westminster police confirmed Wednesday afternoon that investigators are still actively working on the case and do not have any new information to share with the public.

"Fabi was a young man full of life, with a huge heart, ready to talk and help anyone that crossed his path," the GoFundMe reads. "He always fought for self growth and improvement to become a better human being. Fabi's smile, charisma, and presence will always be in our hearts and memories."

His family said they want to give him the farewell that he deserves and will use the donations to do just that. They thanked the community for their support and asked anybody with information on this case to come forward.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Westminster Police Department's non-emergency line at 303-658-4360 and press option 2. To remain anonymous, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can earn a reward up to $2,000.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 22, 11am