Westminster police searching for possible suspects in fatal shooting

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster police are searching for two possible suspects in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

The Westminster Police Department said it began investigating the shooting on Saturday night around 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. One man was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the police department said around 7:15 p.m.



About an hour later, police announced that the man had died of his injuries.

The department said it was searching for two possible suspects, and K-9s units from both the police department and the Adams County Sheriff's Department were assisting. Around 8:35 p.m., police said they believed the suspects had left the area.

Anybody with information on the shooting has been asked to call the Westminster Police Department's non-emergency line at 303-658-4360 and press option 2.

No other details were immediately available.

