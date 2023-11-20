Watch Now
Three suspects wanted following deadly shooting in Westminster parking lot

Posted at 4:34 PM, Nov 20, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is searching for three suspects following a deadly shooting in a parking lot Saturday evening.

Officers were called out to the parking lot, located at 9185 Federal Boulevard, for reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Adams County Coroner will release the victim's identity at a later time.

Three males were seen running from the scene after the shooting, according to police. One was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, the second a red hoodie and the third a dark-colored hoodie.

The suspects are between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 150 pounds, according to police.

Westminster PD K-9 units and Adams County deputies searched for the suspects for several hours after the shooting but did not locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

