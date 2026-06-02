Family: Injured firefighter improving after deadly wrong‑way crash on I‑25 in Denver

DENVER — A lieutenant with Berthoud Fire who was injured after he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver in Denver last month is making progress, according to a Tuesday update.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 25-year-old Kevem Dos Santos, was killed in the May 17 crash inside the barrier-separated HOV lanes on Interstate 25.

Ken Bradley, the Berthoud Fire lieutenant, was traveling to work when the crash occurred. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash left Bradley with multiple fractures in both legs, fractures to his left arm, a dislocated right shoulder, several broken ribs, and a collapsed lung.

Bradley’s family said he is now able to get in and out of his wheelchair on his own. But he faces additional surgeries this week to reconstruct his ankles and feet.

His family thanked the more than 800 donors who have contributed $85,000 to his GoFundMe and said he remains in good spirits.

Police have not said how Dos Santos managed to access the gate-controlled HOV lanes, leaving many questions unanswered.