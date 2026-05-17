1 dead, another seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-25 HOV lane in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the HOV lanes on Interstate 25 early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near 20th Street in the northbound direction of the reversible HOV lanes.

Police said one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said how the crash occurred.

The HOV lanes remain closed as DPD continues its investigation.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical E