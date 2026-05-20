Firefighter injured in head‑on, wrong‑way fatal crash on I‑25 in Denver

DENVER — A lieutenant with Berthoud Fire was identified as the victim injured after he was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver inside the barrier-separated HOV lanes on Interstate 25 in Denver early Sunday morning.

The wrong-way driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash near 20th Street in the northbound direction of the reversible HOV lanes.

Ken Bradley, the Berthoud Fire lieutenant, was traveling to work when the crash occurred. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said how the wrong-way driver managed to access the gate-controlled HOV lanes, leaving many questions unanswered.

According to Berthoud Fire, the crash left Bradley with multiple fractures in both legs, fractures to his left arm, a dislocated right shoulder, several broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

They said Bradley has already undergone several surgeries and will need more in the coming days, and said, despite the severity of the accident, “Ken’s resilience and the support of his family have been remarkable.”

Bradley’s family has established a GoFundMe to help cover expenses related to his recovery.