Family identifies Denver I-25 road rage victims as 21- and 22-year-old brothers

DENVER — The two victims shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday on Interstate 25 in Denver have been identified by their family.

They said they lost 21-year-old Blake Lucas and 22 year-old Damon Lucas that day in the shooting.

According to the family, the brothers were on their way to a job interview.

Denver police say it started amid a road rage incident shortly before 3 p.m. on I-25 between West 6th and West 8th avenues.

Officers arrived and found a man on the shoulder of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denver police.

A second man was found on the northbound I-25 off-ramp to West 8th. He had also been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspect vehicle near West 13th Avenue and N. Meade Street, where they took the driver — identified as 25-year-old Stephen Long — into custody without incident.

Long is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder and appeared for his first court appearance Wednesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, dispatch received more than 30,000 calls reporting road rage in 2021. In 2022, they received more than 31,000 road rage calls.

Neurological psychologist Evan Moore is urging folks to be mindful when they drive — a practice that doesn't come easy, but may save a life.

"We're so fixated on 'How can I get to where I need to be as quick as I can,' which absolutely can result in either car accidents, sideswipes and the biggest one we've been noticing here in Denver: road rage," Moore said.

Moore advises agitated or angered drivers to pull over where it's safe and take a breather.

"If I can pull over and I can just take a break and calm myself, even if I'm late to work or late to a meeting, I'd much rather be late to that meeting or work than the possibility of losing my life," Moore said.

While Denver police have spoken to several witnesses regarding Tuesday's incident, they are still asking anyone in the public who may have dash cam video to call their department.