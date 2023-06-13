Shooting shuts down NB I-25 at 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver shut down northbound Interstate 25 from Alameda to 8th Avenue Tuesday afternoon following a shooting.

The shooting appeared to have occurred on or near the 8th Avenue exit ramp, according to traffic cameras.

Video from AirTracker7 showed crime tape around a vehicle parked on the off ramp as police walked side-by-side on the empty interstate.

Details as to what led up to the shooting or if there were any casualties were not immediately released.

Northbound traffic is backed up in the area. There is no word on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available