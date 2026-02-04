Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Families and investigators will gather at the Colorado State Capitol for Missing Persons Day

CBI says this is a chance to connect with families, investigators and lawmakers.
David Zalubowski/AP
DENVER — At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, families, lawmakers and law enforcement will gather on the Capitol West Steps in downtown Denver.

This is to honor people missing in Colorado.

Audrey Simkins with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they will read the names of more than 670 people missing in the state for a year or more for Colorado Missing Persons Day.

"It's really a day of remembrance for the families to be able to think of their loved one and, you know, kind of have that memorial that they maybe never had in these particular cases," Simkins said.

Family members are invited to go to the Colorado State Capitol building at 8 a.m. They will meet in Senate Committee Room 357. They will then go to the Senate floor where they can listen to the reading of the missing persons resolution.

The ceremony will end with a bubble release.

“It really just talks about missing persons across the country and efforts made to bring them home safely,” explained Simkins. “What other tools and investigative practices are available, and it just is kind of a reminder that these cases are important.”

It’s also a chance to connect with other families, investigators and lawmakers. CBI said they will also be ready to take DNA samples from loved ones, in case that can help with the investigation and identification.

“On Colorado Missing Persons Day, as we acknowledge the 676 individuals who have been missing for a year or more, the commitment of law enforcement to utilizing every available resource and emerging technology in their investigations remains steadfast," said CBI Director Armando Saldate. "We stand in unwavering solidarity with the families, recognizing that our work must always center on providing the support and answers they desperately seek while navigating the profound absence of a loved one.”

Loved ones can also look at the CBI online database to see if any information needs to be added.

anusha image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Anusha Roy
Denver7 morning anchor Anusha Roy tells stories that impact all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on our climate, mental health, and the opioid crisis. If you’d like to get in touch with Anusha, fill out the form below to send her an email.

