Fall foliage frenzy sparks Guanella Pass crackdown

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans are already heading to the high country, hoping to catch those first golden leaves of the season.

Before you load up the car, though, county leaders have a friendly reminder – take in the view, but do it safely.

The first signs of fall are blazing bright on Guanella Pass.

The Iluardo family drove from Denver to snap some family pictures.

“We just came up here because the leaves are gorgeous,” said Natalia Iluardo.

The Aumont family made the trek from Parker to hike and get an early start on leaf peeping.

“There was hardly any traffic. It was luxurious traveling on I-70, just cruising at normal speed,” said Doug Aumont.

But if you've gone leaf peeping on Guanella Pass in prior years, you know just how bad traffic can get.

“There were people parked all up and down the street, and I know getting back home was like bumper to bumper the entire way,” Aumont recalled.

The Park County Sheriff's Office reports that it observed approximately 10,000 vehicles on Guanella Pass Road within three hours last year.

“This is a narrow two-lane mountain pass, and it's not capable of handling that type of traffic volume,” said Park County Undersheriff Steve Spodyak.

It's why Clear Creek and Park County officials are asking the public to "PEEP" responsibly by doing the following:



Parking in designated parking areas only . This includes parking lots, places with green “Parking” signs, or in pull-offs that are not marked “No Parking.” Parking is NOT allowed on the side of the roadway within 1/2 mile of the summit. Parking is also not allowed on the roadway itself. Vehicles parked in a pull-off must be completely off the roadway. No part of the vehicle can be on or in the roadway when parked.

. This includes parking lots, places with green “Parking” signs, or in pull-offs that are not marked “No Parking.” Parking is NOT allowed on the side of the roadway within 1/2 mile of the summit. Parking is also not allowed on the roadway itself. Vehicles parked in a pull-off must be completely off the roadway. No part of the vehicle can be on or in the roadway when parked. Expecting heavy traffic . Know Before You Go by checking cotrip.org for traffic delays on I-70 (Hwy 285). Cell phone map apps should also show traffic delays along routes to Guanella Pass.

. Know Before You Go by checking cotrip.org for traffic delays on I-70 (Hwy 285). Cell phone map apps should also show traffic delays along routes to Guanella Pass. Exercising patience . Heavy traffic and delays can cause frustration, impatience, and aggression. Take a break by visiting a nearby park, shopping in town, or dining at a local restaurant.

. Heavy traffic and delays can cause frustration, impatience, and aggression. Take a break by visiting a nearby park, shopping in town, or dining at a local restaurant. Planning ahead. Consider visiting on a weekday (Monday – Thursday). Weekends have about 2.5x more visitors than weekdays. In the event of heavy traffic, bring plenty of water, food, and other necessary supplies.

Although the leaves haven’t peaked just yet, safety measures are already being enforced.

Denver7 spotted six patrol units keeping tabs on the road on Sunday morning.

Those sheriff’s deputies are keeping an eye out for anyone blocking the roadway.

Vehicles that are partially blocking the road could face a fine of $87.50.

Any vehicles illegally parked on the roadway will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Clear Creek County says transportation will be available for drivers of towed vehicles to the tow lot at Geneva Basin.

These consequences are meant to reinforce public safety in nearby mountain communities.

“Seconds matter in emergencies, as we all know. Any blocked road could be the difference between life and death in these situations,” said Park County Commissioner Jason Gemmer.

Leaf peepers have already noticed the crackdown.

“It was funny how they had a tow truck even parked out [on Guanella Pass Road] to remind you, hey, we're going to tow you if you park illegally this year,” said Aumont.

At the end of the day, county leaders said it’s all about keeping you safe for you to make the most of your fall memories.

“Restaurants are open, stores are open, and if we spread it out, the experience for everybody will be much better,” said Clear Creek County Sheriff Matt Harris.

