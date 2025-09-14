🍁 Leaf it to Colorado 🍁 Your guide to the fall foliage frenzy

DENVER — If you’re wondering when the best time will be to load up the car and head to the mountains for prime leaf peeping, then you’ve come to the right place!

When it comes to peak peeping season, Colorado’s highest elevations typically lead the way, with colors changing in late September to early October.

The Foothills turn in early October, before the lower elevations put on their colorful show in the latter part of the month.

Denver7 Meteorologist Stacy Donaldson said moderate color is expected around Aspen and Telluride over the next seven days.

However, the color wheel is expected to go all the way up to 11 in the following weeks, particularly in and around Crested Butte, Aspen, Fairplay, and the southwest area of Yampa.

Donaldson said that Aspen will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s in the next 10 days, making it an ideal time for leaf-peeping trips.

Stacy Donaldson'a full fall foliage forecast

Closer to the Denver metro area, moderate-to-high colors are possible next weekend in Rocky Mountain National Park and the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forests, according to Explorefall.com.

By the last week of September, Explorefall.com’s forecast indicates the yellows and golds should be vibrant across a large chunk of the high country, with few areas of colors past their peak.

While many weather variables could change the forecast, it doesn’t look like fall colors will begin to show in Denver until the first week of October, lasting through at least the last whole weekend of the month.