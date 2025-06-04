Faith leaders share solidarity, support for Colorado's Jewish community following Pearl Street Mall attack

DENVER — Imam Muhammad Kolila of the Downtown Denver Islamic Center knows religion brings people together, but it can also be a target for hate.

“I know exactly what it feels like to be terrified,” he told Denver7 Tuesday, speaking from his own community’s experience. “And I know exactly what it feels like to be feeling unsafe.”

So he felt compelled to quickly pick up the phone after Sunday’s gruesome attack in Boulder.

“That's why I try to make sure that I reach out to the Jewish friends that I'm aware of… to see how they're doing, and if there's any way I can help out,” Kolila explained. “[We] disagree in a lot of things, but we never failed — and I really stress in that — to see the humanity in each one of us.”



JEWISHcolorado has set up a fund to help those who were injured in Sunday's attack. If you'd like to donate, follow this link.

Colorado Catholics are also calling for prayers. Archbishop Samuel Aquila of the Archdiocese of Denver released the following statement after the Boulder attack:

"I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack in Boulder, especially as it seems our Jewish brothers and sisters were targeted. This type of violence must come to an end, as it only fuels hatred. Please join me in praying for everyone affected by this horrific attack. We ask the Lord to bring comfort, healing, and peace in the face of such hatred. May we listen to the voice of God who calls us to love one another!"

At Congregation Bonai Shalom in Boulder, Rabbi Marc Soloway told ABC News that at least six of the 12 people injured were from his congregation. He said the attack left a mark on services for the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

“So there was a really powerful and palpable sense of just being together and in almost like a defiant way, like we are going to continue,” he told ABC. “We're Jewish, we're proud, we're going to continue being who we are in this world.”

Kolila said these religious communities — and all of us — need to listen to and support each other.

“People seek violence to support their ideas, which is the most horrific thing to use, actually,” he said. “It's really important that the people see the values and the humanities in each person.”