Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

FAA issues ground stop for Denver International Airport due to fog Friday morning

Ground delay for flights trying to land at DIA extended to 11:59 a.m.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Our next storm will usher in some snow and cold to the state on Saturday.
FAA ground stop 1-3-25.png
fog_4.png
fog.png
fog_2.jpeg
fog_3.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the Denver International Airport due to fog Friday morning.

The grounding applies to flights trying to land at DIA. That includes incoming flights from Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Albequerque and Minneapolis. The FAA said it issued the order for departures within 1,000 nautical miles of DIA. This caused arriving flights to be delayed one hour and 15 minutes on average.

Because of the ground stop delaying some arriving flights, the FAA said some departing flights may also be affected. Arrivals are delayed 30 minutes on average, but that is expected to increase, according to the FAA.

There were 76 total delays in and out of DIA and 6 canceled flights, as of 7:34 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware. That number quickly jumped to 84 in just 10 minutes. By 8:23 a.m. Friday, 124 flights were delayed.

Flights departing DIA are undergoing deicing, according to the FAA National Airspace System Status.

1-3-25 weather.png

Today's Forecast

Mild and dry in Denver Friday before a storm hits the state this weekend

Lisa Hidalgo

Skies are expected to clear out by 9 a.m., Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo reported. And the FAA initially said, the grounding would last from 7:22 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. However, it got pushed back to 11:59 a.m.

Peña Boulevard was socked in with fog to and from the airport, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said at 7:06 a.m. Friday.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team