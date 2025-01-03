FAA issues ground stop for Denver International Airport due to fog Friday morning

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the Denver International Airport due to fog Friday morning.

The grounding applies to flights trying to land at DIA. That includes incoming flights from Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Kansas City, Albequerque and Minneapolis. The FAA said it issued the order for departures within 1,000 nautical miles of DIA. This caused arriving flights to be delayed one hour and 15 minutes on average.

Because of the ground stop delaying some arriving flights, the FAA said some departing flights may also be affected. Arrivals are delayed 30 minutes on average, but that is expected to increase, according to the FAA.

There were 76 total delays in and out of DIA and 6 canceled flights, as of 7:34 a.m. Friday, according to FlightAware. That number quickly jumped to 84 in just 10 minutes. By 8:23 a.m. Friday, 124 flights were delayed.

Flights departing DIA are undergoing deicing, according to the FAA National Airspace System Status.

Skies are expected to clear out by 9 a.m., Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo reported. And the FAA initially said, the grounding would last from 7:22 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. However, it got pushed back to 11:59 a.m.

Peña Boulevard was socked in with fog to and from the airport, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said at 7:06 a.m. Friday.