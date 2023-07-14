Expect busy roads with Taylor Swift, other traffic-snarling events in Denver this weekend

DENVER — It will be a busy weekend on the roads in and around downtown Denver, as crowds descend on the city for several major events.

The most high-profile among them in Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour shows Friday and Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.

Concertgoers and other drivers alike should be prepared for heavy traffic on I-25, as well as on major thoroughfares like Colfax and Federal.

Public transportation is an option, as RTD says it will be running extra train cars and all of its buses. And, in a bit of serendipitous timing, RTD is offering free rides through its “zero fare” program all through July and August.

The city also encourages people to find a bike route to the stadium and has the city’s bike paths mapped out here.

If you’re driving, and trying to save a little money by parking on a street near the stadium, be sure to pay attention to signage. Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure on Thursday sent out a reminder that it actively monitors parking restrictions during large events like this one. Violators can expect to be ticketed and possibly even towed.

Entertainment Going to see Taylor Swift? Here’s what you need to know before you go Óscar Contreras

Expect a slow exit from stadium parking lots, too. There have been reports of hours-long waits in traffic lines following Swift shows in other cities.

Swift’s Eras Tour in and of itself is enough for a traffic nightmare – the Cincinnati Reds moved the start time of their Swift-night game last month to ease the flow of traffic – but it’s not the only major event in the Mile High City this weekend.

The Colorado Rockies – maybe not a traffic-snarling attraction all by themselves – host the New York Yankees for a three-game series Friday through Sunday at Coors Field. The Yankees bring fans everywhere they go, leading MLB in average road attendance this season.

KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil is also taking place at Ball Arena.

But the traffic won’t be limited to I-25 and the downtown area. C-470 will be busier than normal with the final Mile High Nationals event at Bandimere Speedway. The String Cheese Incident also has a show at Red Rocks Friday night.