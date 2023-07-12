7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: July 14-16, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ is coming to Denver this weekend

Taylor Swift fans – a.k.a. “Swifties” – rejoice! The beloved country-turned-pop star is coming to Denver this weekend as part of her “The Eras Tour,” playing to a sold-out crowd at Empower Field at Mile High on Friday and Saturday. If you’re still hunting for tickets, consider these tips before making a purchase.

2. Blues and BBQ? For a good cause? We’re in!

The Blues & BBQ Festival is happening this Saturday in Edgewater – the best part? It’s for a good cause: Better housing! It’s happening at Citizens Park in Edgewater. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and live music goes from 11 a.m. ‘til 8 p.m. More info. here.

3. If you’re down for some yoga, head to the foothills

The Hanuman Festival is returning for another weekend on Boulder County’s Yellow Barn farm. Join renowned leaders in yoga, mindfulness, farming and climate consciousness for a weekend full of bliss and transformation. More info. here.

4. The Winter Park Jazz Festival returns for another year of good music and community

Jazz lovers, your time has come! The 40th annual Winter Park Jazz Festival is coming back for another spectacular weekend of music at the Rendezvous Event Center. The lineup includes Maxwell, Damien Escobar, Jazz Funk Soul, Leela James, Norman Brown, Jazz in Pink and more. Tickets can be found here.

5. Head to southwestern Colorado for more Music in the Mountains

Each July, musicians of the highest caliber come from across the country to call Durango home, performing world-class music and delighting audiences over the course of a month. For more info. and tickets, click here.

6. The Lavender Festival is happening at the Denver Botanic Gardens this weekend

More than 2,000 lavender plants set the scene for this family-friendly celebration of Chatfield Farms' Lavender Garden. The festival includes lavender demonstrations, farm tours and live music and is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

7. Watch a movie at the oldest cultural venue in Denver

If you're down for a Marvel movie with the kiddos (or your grown-up friends), head to the Historic Elitch Theatre this Friday for a showing of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It's all part of their theatre's "Summer Film" series. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free. More info. here.

— BONUS —

Run for Life at the Donor Dash

Donor Alliance can’t wait to see you at Washington Park on Sunday, July 16 for the 24th annual Donor Dash. More info. here.