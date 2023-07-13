Going to Taylor Swift’s concert in Denver? Here’s what you need to know before heading out the door

DENVER – So you bought your tickets, you have your The Eras Tour outfit, and you’re probably already making plans to camp out outside Empower Field to go see Taylor Swift this Friday and Saturday.

You may think you’re all set to go but Empower Field officials would disagree. So before heading out the door, keep these things in mind to make your concert-going experience as seamless as possible.

Entertainment Here's a Colorado activity to match every Taylor Swift 'Era' Sydney Isenberg

Thinking of driving to the stadium? You must purchase parking passes in advance

If you’re thinking of driving or carpooling to the shows, Empower Field asks that you buy parking passes in advance as there won’t be any on-site sales happening.

Parking passes can be purchased here.

Empower Field officials said Thursday tailgating will be allowed prior to the show for fans with parking passes, but “in an effort to streamline entry and egress” for all concert-goers, fans without tickets are “strongly encouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium.”

Because parking at Empower Field is expected to be at capacity, those driving or carpooling to the show were encouraged to seek parking at Ball Arena, the Denver Aquarium, Riverside Church and the Auraria Campus.

If you’re taking public transportation, plan your trip way ahead in advance

Let’s say you’re not taking your own car or carpooling with others to go see Taylor Swift – how are you going to get there?

The rideshare pickup and drop off area is located south of the stadium on Eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and Parking Lot M, but “due to the volume of events in Denver this weekend” (there’s three Rockies games and two Cirque du Soleil shows to boot), Empower Field officials encourage concert-goers to plan their trips well in advance before leaving home and the stadium after the shows and “anticipate longer expected arrival and departure times.”

Good news, though: Rideshare pickup vehicles will now be able to access the stadium’s pickup location from either Northbound or Southbound Federal Blvd, officials said in a news release. Those vehicles will queue along eastbound Howard Place and will be directed southward after making a pickup, where they’ll be able to quickly access I-25 and Downtown Denver via 8th Ave., Colfax Ave. via the Federal and Colfax Cloverleaf Interchange, or 6th Ave. via southbound Federal Blvd.

Those taking RTD light rail will find connections to the C, E and W rail line stops. Those taking the light rail won’t have to pay a fare due to the district’s zero fare program, which runs through the end of the summer.

A T. Swift merchandise trailer is on site, but beware of the heat!

If you’re looking to get your hands on some T. Swift merch, Empower Field will be the place to be – but make sure you bring water you, lest you suffer from heat-related illness at the merch line.

The merch trailer is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but those going for a purchase were being told to park in Lots C or D to access the truck on Thursday.

No overnight parking or queueing will be allowed, Empower Field at Mile High officials said.

Local News Fainting fans and $8 water: A look inside the Taylor Swift merch line Landon Haaf

The merch trailer will only be opened to fans with parking passes on Friday and Saturday, but entry will only be allowed on Friday for those with parking passes for Friday, and on Saturday for those with parking passes for Saturday. The merch trailer will open at 1 p.m. when parking gates open, officials said.

During the concerts on Friday and Saturday, merch will also be available “at more than 14 locations in and surrounding Empower Field at Mile High,” officials said.

My colleague, Sydney Isenberg, said those looking to purchase merch on show days should expect to wait in line at least two hours.

Probably should have written this early, but leave your cash at home

Look, I was also against using cash before the pandemic but I am now a convert and let me tell you: It’s worth it – even more so because Empower Field is a cashless venue and you can pay for stuff through Apple Pay or credit cards.

For Swifties carrying cash, reverse ATMs will be available on-site for crash-to-card conversion.

Lastly, please: Leave these items at home or they’ll be confiscated

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at Empower Field, but the following items are prohibited:



No professional cameras including any camera with a detachable lens

No professional cameras or commercial cameras/photography equipment (includes any camera with an extendable or detachable lens)

No signs larger than 11" by 17"

No lights of any kind (including on clothing)

Clear bags may not contain graphics, stickers, writing, or other decorations on more than one side of the bag

No backpacks of any kind including clear backpacks

No stainless steel water bottles (e.g. Hydro flasks)

No professional video or audio recording equipment

Your friendship bracelets and portable charges will be allowed though, so not all is lost. For more information on the NFL’s clear bag policy, head here.

For more information about Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, click here.