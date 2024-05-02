Evergreen man sentenced to prison for making threats to commit mass violence

DENVER — An Evergreen man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for making threats to commit mass violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico sentenced Kyle William Staebell, 34, to 21 months in prison. He took a plea deal.

According to that deal, Staebell threatened to commit mass violence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Denver, an office of the Department of Homeland Security, and a Colorado-based performing arts group’s location early in the morning on Jan. 16, 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The FBI, Denver Police Department, Lakewood Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office worked to investigate the case and Staebell was arrested the same day.

Months before he threatened the office, he went to each of the three locations in person. He researched acts of mass violence and at some point, possessed a Molotov cocktail, according to the DOJ.

He was charged in January 2023 by criminal complaint with making threats to commit mass violence.

"The Office of the United States Attorney of Colorado is committed to prosecuting individuals who threaten the safety and security of Coloradans," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan. "We remain grateful to our law enforcement partners who were able to swiftly investigate this case and keep our communities safe."