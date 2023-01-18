Evergreen man arrested, accused of making threats to FBI office, performing arts group

DENVER — An Evergreen man has been charged by criminal complaint with making threats to commit mass violence.

According to the the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Kyle William Staebell, 33, of Evergreen, was arrested and made his initial appearance on Tuesday.

The attorney's office said according to the complaint, early in the morning on Jan. 16, Staebell allegedly made threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, an office of the Department of Homeland Security, and a Colorado-based performing arts group.

One of the threats was made directly to FBI’s offices using the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center online tip line, the attorney's office said. He also allegedly made a series of threats using social media and email.

Staebell was charged by criminal complaint.

No other details on this case were immediately available.