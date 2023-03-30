Englewood man says Frontier Airlines destroyed his wheelchair

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Getting from place to place has been a struggle for Kelly Taylor, 50, after he became disabled following a car accident more than two decades ago.

While Taylor has learned to embrace the challenge, he says a recent flight with Frontier Airlines served as an unfortunate reminder of how dependent he is on his wheelchair.

The flight from Las Vegas to Denver started with the type of embarrassment he hasn't felt in years.

"Frontier staff took me right to the very first row where they wanted me to go to the window seat, which is virtually impossible for me to get into because the armrests are non-movable," Taylor said.

The Englewood man only flies about once a year. He says it took Frontier flight attendants an unusually long time to find an accessible seat for him, which frustrated fellow passengers.

"This time, there's a big holdup. I make customers angry as they're waiting to get on their plane," Taylor said.

Frontier eventually found him an accessible seat, but Taylor said he had to purchase another ticket.

When he arrived at Denver International Airport, an even bigger surprise awaited.

"The entire back of the wheelchair was broken in half and thrown away," Taylor said. "The caster, wheels are all jacked up ... the bearings are messed up. The wheels, they're bent ... the brakes are all jacked up and then bent."

Taylor says his customized wheelchair, which cost more than $4,000, is no longer usable.

Attempts to reach a Frontier representative were unsuccessful, according to Taylor. The airline stopped its telephone customer service a few months ago, and email communication does not detail how Frontier would investigate the matter.

Denver7 reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment but did not hear back. However, one hour later, an employee who works at the airline's executive office called Taylor and his caregiver, Craig Redd, during their interview with Denver7.

The employee said in part, "I want to apologize on behalf of Frontier. That should not have happened."

The employee offered to replace the wheelchair and said, "We can get this resolved as quickly as possible."

While Taylor appreciated the call, he believes Frontier is finally treating his situation seriously due to Denver7's inquiry.

"They don't care at all. They're just trying to save face," he said.

Sadly, Taylor's story is not unique. Data from the Colorado Public Interest Research Group shows that more than 11,000 wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled by airline employees last year.

The group examined flight data since the pandemic and found airline complaints have quadrupled over the last few years.