E-bike vouchers in Denver: How to get one tomorrow

DENVER — The latest round of e-bike rebates in Denver is set to begin in just 24 hours and if it’s anything like before, they won’t last long.

The limited number of rebates will open for applications on the city’s website portal on Tuesday, January 31 at 11 a.m. There are three types of rebates available with the standard rebate offered to Denver residents potentially helping you save up to $300 on an e-bike or $500 on an e-cargo bike, according to the city’s website.

An income-qualified rebate of up to $1,200 is available to people who meet certain income requirements and an adaptive rebate helps people with a disability receive up to $1,400 on an adaptive e-bike.

Denver residents have snatched up thousands of e-bike rebates over the past year each time the popular program has been available. As of the end of 2022, 4,734 e-bike rebates in Denver have been redeemed, according to the city.

The city recommends having all the needed paperwork and information by 11 a.m. for your best chance at snagging a rebate.

For a standard rebate, you’ll need proof of Denver residency and must be over 16 years of age. Here’s a link to all the information needed to apply for an e-bike rebate, including the income-qualified and adaptive rebates.

All three classes of e-bikes are eligible for a rebate and more information on which bike shops are participating are also available on the city’s website.

If you miss this time around, here are the other tentative e-bike rebate dates for 2023:

Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, November 28