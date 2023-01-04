Round 5 of e-bike rebates for Denver residents coming this month

DENVER — Get ready for round 5, Denver e-bike enthusiasts! The City of Denver announced Wednesday that the popular electric bike (e-bike) rebate program is back and will begin accepting applications on Jan. 31.

The program allows Denverites to save between $300 and $1,200 to buy an e-bike and up to $1,400 for an e-cargo bike from a participating cycle shop.

The city released a limited number of rebates four other times last year, but they were quickly taken up by hundreds of Denver residents as soon as they were released.

The Jan. 31 offering is no different. Up to 860 rebate vouchers will be available, the city said, and applications will open Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. on the city’s website.

If you aren’t able to get a voucher and the end of the month, you have five more opportunities this year.

The tentative release dates for 2023 are:



Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, September 26

Tuesday, November 28

The program has proven to be popular so far, with 4,734 e-bike vouchers being redeemed in Denver as of Dec. 30, according to the city’s website.

The city said the rebate program is making a difference, with average e-bike users going 26 miles a week on their e-bike.

Details on who is eligible to apply, what e-bikes are covered and which bike shops are participating are available on the city’s website.

The rebate program also covers several home energy upgrades, including heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and solar panels.