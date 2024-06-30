Dry conditions in Colorado prompt wildfire concerns ahead of 4th of July

SUPERIOR, Colo. — With warmer-than-normal temperatures at the start of this summer in Colorado, fire officials are warning residents of potential fire dangers ahead of the 4th of July.

Data from the US Drought Monitor showed that five more Colorado counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions compared to last week. The uptick in grilling and fireworks use due to holiday celebrations could create more risk.

"It seems like every 4th of July, there's always somewhere in the country that a firework went awry," said Patrick Maynes with Mountain View Fire Rescue.

Maynes said current conditions are not dangerous but cautioned that the situation could change as temperatures rise this week. '

"We haven't seen much of that moisture this summer," said Maynes.

If you're family plans on lighting fireworks this week, fire officials recommend having a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water nearby. Additionally they say not to light fireworks off in an area near grass or vegetation.

"Things are probably looking favorable now, but that could change very rapidly," said Maynes.

