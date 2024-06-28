Colorado fire officials urge caution with hot, dry conditions ahead of Fourth of July

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — As the heat settles in across Colorado, local fire crews are staying busy, putting out several small vegetation fires in just the past few days.

"This has definitely been a busier week than we what we've seen," said Brian Willie, spokesperson for South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

A vegetation fire broke out Monday night near Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch. The cause is undetermined, but crews found several fireworks in the area. Willie said firefighters were quickly able to get a handle on the fire.

"The lucky thing about this fire is it was bordered by a parking lot to the left and the street to the right, so it really gave a good border for that fire," he said.

SMFR responded to four small vegetation fires on Tuesday.

South Metro Fire Fire crews responding to small vegetation fire in Castle Pines

"One of them was a party driving down C470 and saw a car sparking. Those sparks caused a very small vegetation fire at C470 and Broadway. We had a small power line issue in the Castle Pines area that started a small fire in a party's backyard. And then we had a couple others that were undetermined along a canal," Willie told Denver7.

South Metro Fire South Metro Fire crews working to extinguish fire that broke out near Thunder Ridge High School

The hot and dry conditions combined with the potential for fireworks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday pose a high fire threat, according to SMFR.

South Metro Fire

"We just need everybody to really be careful with what's going on. If you're going to partake in fireworks this weekend and this coming week with Fourth of July, just be prepared," said Willie.

He said some helpful tips to stay safe include having a fire extinguisher and a bucket of water nearby to properly dispose of fireworks. Also, have a hose nearby in case a fire sparks.

Willie added that the most important thing is to not light fireworks off in a combustible area where there's grass or vegetation nearby. Instead, head to a driveway or parking lot.

"Any small spark, any small vegetation fire, could grow very rapidly," Willie said. "We really just want everybody to help us."

Willie said any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal in Colorado.