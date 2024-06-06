Watch Now
Driver faces multiple charges, including DUI vehicular homicide, after fatal Lakewood crash

Lakewood Police Department
Lakewood police investigated a fatal crash at the intersection of W. Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street on June 5, 2024.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 06, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Centennial man faces multiple charges after he allegedly crashed a car, killing a woman and injuring another, while he was allegedly driving under the influence early Wednesday morning.

The Lakewood Police Department said it responded to the crash on Wednesday just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found a white Audi and a truck had crashed at W. Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street.

Based on their investigation, police said 37-year-old Ilya Slavin was driving eastbound on Colfax in his truck when he crashed into the Audi at the intersection with Garrison. His truck rolled into a shopping center, where it hit another car.

Beth Bargas, 65, of Lakewood, who was driving the Audi, died at the scene, police said. Her 47-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Slavin was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on multiple charges, including suspicion of committing DUI vehicular homicide and DUI vehicular assault, among others.

W. Colfax Avenue was closed for several hours and reopened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Watch our coverage from Wednesday morning below.

Colfax at Garrison closes for crash killing 1 woman

