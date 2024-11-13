Centennial man pleas guilty to DUI crash that killed 1, injured another in Lakewood earlier this year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man pleaded guilty to DUI vehicular homicide this week in connection with a car crash in June that killed one woman and injured another in Lakewood.

Ilya Slavin, 37, of Centennial, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular assault - reckless, and cruelty to animals. The remaining counts against him were dismissed as part of the plea deal, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

The charges stem from the morning of June 5, 2024. Just before 6 a.m. that morning, officers with the Lakewood Police Department responded to a crash on W. Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street after a pickup truck driver crashed into a woman's car, and then crashed in a nearby Safeway parking lot.

Police determined the truck driver, later identified as Slavin, crashed into an Audi as he was driving eastbound on W. Colfax Avenue. His truck had rolled into a shopping center, where it hit another car. The driver of the Audi, Beth Bargas, 65, of Lakewood, died at the scene, police said. Her passenger was brought to the hospital for multiple injuries.

Watch our coverage from that morning below.

Colfax at Garrison closes for crash killing 1 woman

That morning, Slavin was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on multiple charges, including suspicion of committing DUI vehicular homicide and DUI vehicular assault, among others. A few days later, he was formally charged with a slew of counts:



Vehicular homicide - DUI

Vehicular homicide – reckless driving

Vehicular assault – DUI

Vehicular assault – reckless

Cruelty to animals

Driving under the influence

Failure to have proof of insurance

Reckless driving

Speeding 40 mph or more over the limit

Failure to stop at red light

Lane usage violation

When he took a plea deal on Tuesday, several of those counts were dismissed.

Slavin's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2025 at 3 p.m. He faces four to 16 years in prison.

Slavin is currently out on bond, according to the district attorney’s office.