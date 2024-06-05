Crash on W Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street kills woman Wednesday morning, passenger hospitalized

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A crash on W Colfax Avenue and Garrison Street killed a woman Wednesday morning, Lakewood Police Department confirmed to Denver7.

The passenger in the woman's car was taken to the hospital, according to Lakewood police.

Lakewood Police are currently investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Colfax and Garrison. An adult female has died. Another adult female was taken to a hospital along with an adult male. The intersection is closed in all directions and will remain… pic.twitter.com/uNMFhw0Ojv — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) June 5, 2024

The driver of the truck that hit the woman's car then got in another crash in the Safeway parking lot near the Colfax and Garrison intersection. The truck stopped just before the front of the grocery store, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital, according to Lakewood police.

"The area will be closed for some time," John Romer, public information officer for Lakewood PD, said.

Both directions of Colfax are closed, Luber confirmed.

This is a serious crash in Lakewood on Colfax at Garrison, near Kipling. Both sides of Colfax are closed right now. pic.twitter.com/mCddyHUZam — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 5, 2024