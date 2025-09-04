Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash injuring cyclist in NW Denver

DENVER – A driver was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist in north Denver on Monday.

Denver police on social media said Steven Barr, 29, was arrested and held “for investigation of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.”

The hit-and-run crash was reported near 40th St. and Walnut St.

Initially, police said the cyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later updated to say the rider received non-life threatening injuries.

Police also said the cyclist was cited for failing to stop at a red light.