Driver arrested after Denver bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Monday

DENVER – A driver has been arrested after a bicyclist was struck and killed Monday evening in a hit-and-run crash in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood.

Denver police said 28-year-old Jonathan Jarabek was arrested in connection to the crash and is being held on leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The bicyclist, who has not been identified, was struck and killed just before 9 p.m. Monday near W 38th Avenue and Tejon Street.

Police did not say how they caught up with Jarabek and any charges would ultimately be filed by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

