Denver PD: Driver took off after fatally striking bicyclist in city's Sunnyside neighborhood

The Denver Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood Monday evening.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood Monday evening.

In a post on X, the department said it was investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of West 38th Avenue and Tejon Street just before 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denver PD.

Details about the incident are limited at this time. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.

