Denver PD: Driver took off after fatally striking bicyclist in city's Sunnyside neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the city's Sunnyside neighborhood Monday evening.

In a post on X, the department said it was investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of West 38th Avenue and Tejon Street just before 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Denver PD.

TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a motorist and a bicyclist in the area of W 38th Ave/Tejon St. The bicyclist has been pronounced on scene. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/13jzhkGs7m — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 22, 2025

Details about the incident are limited at this time. Denver7 is working to learn more.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.