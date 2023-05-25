Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old in Adams County has been arrested, charged

It's been a week since a teen was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Commerce City. The driver remains at large.
16-year-old killed in Adams County hit-and-run 76th Avenue and Leyden Street
Posted at 4:51 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 18:51:46-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Hit-and-run charges have been filed against a driver after he allegedly struck and killed a teen who was walking across a Commerce City crosswalk in April.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 38-year-old Brandon Monroe has been charged with vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Monroe is accused of crashing into Kara Kincaid, 16, as she used a crosswalk to cross E. 76th Avenue at Leyden Street in Commerce City on April 11.

Monroe was driving a red Dodge Magnum at the time and the car likely had damaged headlights, investigators said after the crash.

16-year-old killed in Adams County hit-and-run 76th Avenue and Leyden Street

Surveillance footage captured the car, but the license plate was too blurry to see.

Kara's mother, Crisie Langill, said she grew worried when she stopped hearing from her daughter the evening of the crash. She tracked her location, which led her to the scene of the crash.

"That's where I saw the police and the tape. And her shoe on the ground," Langill said. "She didn't deserve this. She was just a baby."

A verified GoFundMe is raising money for Kincaid's funeral and family.

CC Hit and Run

Local News

Teen's death prompts new safety measures after Commerce City hit-and-run crash

Kristian Lopez
4:15 PM, Apr 18, 2023

The suspect's vehicle was found and processed within a week of the crash, but the search for the suspect continued until his recent arrest.

Monroe has a court appearance set for June 23.

'She didn't deserve this': Teen's death prompting new safety measures after Commerce City hit-and-run crash

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know