Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old in Adams County has been arrested, charged

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Hit-and-run charges have been filed against a driver after he allegedly struck and killed a teen who was walking across a Commerce City crosswalk in April.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said 38-year-old Brandon Monroe has been charged with vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

Monroe is accused of crashing into Kara Kincaid, 16, as she used a crosswalk to cross E. 76th Avenue at Leyden Street in Commerce City on April 11.

Monroe was driving a red Dodge Magnum at the time and the car likely had damaged headlights, investigators said after the crash.

Surveillance footage captured the car, but the license plate was too blurry to see.

Kara's mother, Crisie Langill, said she grew worried when she stopped hearing from her daughter the evening of the crash. She tracked her location, which led her to the scene of the crash.

"That's where I saw the police and the tape. And her shoe on the ground," Langill said. "She didn't deserve this. She was just a baby."

A verified GoFundMe is raising money for Kincaid's funeral and family.

The suspect's vehicle was found and processed within a week of the crash, but the search for the suspect continued until his recent arrest.

Monroe has a court appearance set for June 23.

