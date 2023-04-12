Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CSP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 16-year-old girl in Adams County

16-year-old killed in Adams County hit-and-run 76th Avenue and Leyden Street
Colorado State Patrol
16-year-old killed in Adams County hit-and-run 76th Avenue and Leyden Street
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 00:57:41-04

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for the driver who fatally struck a 16-year-old girl in Adams County then took off.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street.

The girl was using the crosswalk to cross 76th when she was struck by a Dodge Magnum that was traveling eastbound on 76th, according to CSP.

16-year-old killed in Adams County hit-and-run 76th Avenue and Leyden Street

The driver did not stop after the crash.

CSP believes the vehicle's front headlights were damaged. The license plate is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D231494.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.