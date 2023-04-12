CSP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 16-year-old girl in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is searching for the driver who fatally struck a 16-year-old girl in Adams County then took off.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street.

The girl was using the crosswalk to cross 76th when she was struck by a Dodge Magnum that was traveling eastbound on 76th, according to CSP.

The driver did not stop after the crash.

CSP believes the vehicle's front headlights were damaged. The license plate is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D231494.