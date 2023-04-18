'She didn't deserve this': Teen's death prompting new safety measures after Commerce City hit-and-run crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — It's been a week since a teen was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Commerce City. The driver remains at large.

The crash happened at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street on the evening of Apr. 11.

Denver7 spoke to the family of the victim, who has been identified as 16-year-old Kara Kincaid.

Kara's mother, Crisie Langill, said she grew worried when she stopped hearing from her daughter that evening. She tracked her location, which led her to the scene of the crash.

"That's where I saw the police and the tape. And her shoe on the ground," Langill said. "She didn't deserve this. She was just a baby."

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Kara was using the crosswalk when she was hit by the driver of a red Dodge Magnum, who fled the scene.

The vehicle was located and processed for evidence. However, the driver is still on the run.

"Somebody knows something," Langill said. "Justice needs to be served for her."

The teen's death has prompted the community to push for more safety measures. Commerce City leaders are listening to those concerns and taking action.

During Monday's city council meeting, they implemented a new safety measure to install speed bumps near all Commerce City schools.

"I really want to thank the residents that are in the area who spoke up," Councilman Craig Kim said. "We made a motion and it passed unanimously, to implement speed islands, or speed tables, or speed bumps or whatever the case may be all around the schools that we have within Commerce City."

Kim said construction will begin in June to ensure it's all complete by the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

"That's what we needed to do. We've got to make sure that you know, that kids are taken care of," Kim said.

Kara's loved ones have launched a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral and to help her family.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, you are asked to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (303) 239-4501. You can reference the case number as 1D231494.